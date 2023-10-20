iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

