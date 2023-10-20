iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.16

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 1109646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

