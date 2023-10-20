iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,226 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 292% compared to the average daily volume of 3,883 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,906,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,294. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

