iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 22,337,208 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

