iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EEM stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

