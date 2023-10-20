iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,031. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.