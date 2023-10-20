iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000.

MUB stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

