iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

