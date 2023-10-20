iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 253,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $266.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,382. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

