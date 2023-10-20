iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,055. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.58 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

