iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $154,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.96. 6,748,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,010,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.