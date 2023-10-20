iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $154,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.96. 6,748,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,010,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

