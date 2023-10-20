iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $74,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,896. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

