iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $461.60. 246,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

