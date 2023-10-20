iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,513 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $56,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 205,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.