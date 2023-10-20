iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

