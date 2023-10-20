iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

