iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after buying an additional 781,235 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,089,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $13,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 440,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.