iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Truist Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 4.88% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,339,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,828,410 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.