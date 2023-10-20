ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ITT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

