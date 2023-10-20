Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor Sells 4,289 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

