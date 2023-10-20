Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,879,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.