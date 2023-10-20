Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 4.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 94,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

