Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.11.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.3 %

JACK stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.