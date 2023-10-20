Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.11.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.3 %
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
