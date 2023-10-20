James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $26.73

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $25.91. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 3,552 shares.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

