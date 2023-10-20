James Thompson Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson acquired 2,000,000 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($13,924.05).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, James Thompson bought 902,317 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,925.49 ($6,281.95).
- On Friday, October 6th, James Thompson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,329.11).
Noronex Stock Performance
About Noronex
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Noronex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Noronex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noronex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.