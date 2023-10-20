James Thompson Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson acquired 2,000,000 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($13,924.05).

James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, James Thompson bought 902,317 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,925.49 ($6,281.95).

On Friday, October 6th, James Thompson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,329.11).

About Noronex

Noronex Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Namibia and Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals with a focus on copper. The company focuses on Witvlei, Snowball, and Humpback projects covering an area of approximately 8,700 square kilometers located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

