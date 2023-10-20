Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.95.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

