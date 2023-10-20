Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 2.89% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $96,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 52,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,169. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

