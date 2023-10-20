Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,775,000. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

