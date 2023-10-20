Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

Banco de Chile stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.