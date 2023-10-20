Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,249,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.