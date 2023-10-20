Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

