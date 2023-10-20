John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 212.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WG

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,216 ($5,149.63). Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 144.70 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.25 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.15.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.