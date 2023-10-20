Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.10 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

