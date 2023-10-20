Johnson Rice Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $33.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,739,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.