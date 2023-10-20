JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
