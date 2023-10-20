JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.