JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $155.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.10.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 155.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

