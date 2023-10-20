JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $31.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Trading Down 3.1 %

JD stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.