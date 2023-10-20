JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

