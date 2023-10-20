JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.9% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 138,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 82.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

