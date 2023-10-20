Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CRO Sells $10,824.10 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel Quire sold 490 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $10,824.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $125,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Karat Packaging stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $108.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

