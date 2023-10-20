KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KB Home by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

