KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 16th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of KBR by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,110,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

