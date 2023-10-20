Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.14. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 1.1135647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

