Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities downgraded Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.14. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 1.1135647 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

