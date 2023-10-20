Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

KMT stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

