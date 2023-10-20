Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Financial Analysis

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian 21.56% 22.54% 19.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 5 8 0 2.62 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $27.55, indicating a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and United-Guardian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.54 $2.09 billion N/A N/A United-Guardian $12.70 million 2.38 $2.57 million $0.48 13.73

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United-Guardian pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kenvue beats United-Guardian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL MGL, a medical lubricant with a lower viscosity medical lubricant; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL BA, and LUBRAJEL FA, which are formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial used in urology. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and product development of cosmetic ingredients. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

