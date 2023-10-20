Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head to Head Survey

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Keppel REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Keppel REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 13.43 $300.96 million N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.34 $53.82 million $0.14 28.21

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 4.93% 1.57% 0.64%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

