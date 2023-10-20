Keybank National Association OH Acquires 20 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Broadcom worth $193,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $870.49. 322,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.17 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

