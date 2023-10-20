Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 704,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,906. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

