Keybank National Association OH Buys 6,914 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $182.63. 472,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.52 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

